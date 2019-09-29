Police respond to shots-fired call in Fitchburg

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Police said they are responding to a report of shots fired from the 2000 block of High Ridge Trail in Fitchburg on Sunday.

According to police, officers are on the scene investigating the call.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.