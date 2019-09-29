Police respond to shots-fired call in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. - Police said they are responding to a report of shots fired from the 2000 block of High Ridge Trail in Fitchburg on Sunday.
According to police, officers are on the scene investigating the call.
