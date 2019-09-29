Crime

Police respond to shots-fired call in Fitchburg

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 01:28 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 02:19 PM CDT

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Police said they are responding to a report of shots fired from the 2000 block of High Ridge Trail in Fitchburg on Sunday.

According to police, officers are on the scene investigating the call.

 

