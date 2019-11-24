Police respond to report of shots fired on Madison's east side
MADISON, Wis. - Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of E. Washington Ave. on Saturday at 10 p.m., according to an incident report.
Several people were said to be fighting when one man pulled out a handgun and fired toward another person, police said. According to the report, everyone involved left the scene in vehicles. Police said the suspect got into the front passenger seat of a red sedan.
The suspect is described as 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a gray hoodie and light-colored pants, according to the report.
