Police respond to report of shots fired on Madison's east side

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of E. Washington Ave. on Saturday at 10 p.m., according to an incident report.

Several people were said to be fighting when one man pulled out a handgun and fired toward another person, police said. According to the report, everyone involved left the scene in vehicles. Police said the suspect got into the front passenger seat of a red sedan.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a gray hoodie and light-colored pants, according to the report.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.