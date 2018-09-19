Police respond to reports of shooter at Middleton office building

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Authorities are responding to reports of a shooter at a Middleton commercial building Wednesday morning, a Dane County dispatcher said.

Looks like ambulance is transporting someone from the scene on Deming way pic.twitter.com/yPfjaQO506 — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

The Dane County Communications Center dispatcher said dispatch received multiple reports of an active shooter in the 1800 block of Deming Way beginning at 10:25 a.m.

Middleton police sent an alert to residents in the area to lock their doors and shelter in place.

The Middleton High School, Kromrey Middle School and Clark Street Community School are on lockdown Wednesday, a school district spokesman told News 3.

Multiple other places in the area are on lockdown, including the Little Red Pre-School on Terrace Avenue, Clubhouse for Kids in 3100 block of Deming Way, World Market, Endurance House store and all of Greenway Station mall.

At least 50 cop cars in Middleton after reports of active shooter. pic.twitter.com/9ZEjtCF6Ke — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

News 3 has a crew headed to the scene. Refresh the page for updates as we receive them.