Police respond to reports of shooter at Middleton office building

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 10:36 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 11:33 AM CDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Authorities are responding to reports of a shooter at a Middleton commercial building Wednesday morning, a Dane County dispatcher said. 

 

 

The Dane County Communications Center dispatcher said dispatch received multiple reports of an active shooter in the 1800 block of Deming Way beginning at 10:25 a.m. 

Middleton police sent an alert to residents in the area to lock their doors and shelter in place. 

The Middleton High School, Kromrey Middle School and Clark Street Community School are on lockdown Wednesday, a school district spokesman told News 3. 

Multiple other places in the area are on lockdown, including the Little Red Pre-School on Terrace Avenue, Clubhouse for Kids in 3100 block of Deming Way, World Market, Endurance House store and all of Greenway Station mall.

 

 

 

