Sergeant: Man in hospital with gunshot wound, police search for shooter in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A man is in a hospital and police are looking for a shooter, according to officials with the Sun Prairie Police Department.
There is a large police presence in the 500 block of Athletic Way in Sun Prairie. Officials with Dane County dispatch told News 3 Now a call reporting possible gunshots came in at 9:17 p.m. Monday.
A sergeant with the Sun Prairie Police Department confirmed to that a man was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound and he is in "stable condition."
Police are at the scene working through suspect information and witness statements. A shooter is not in custody at this time.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they were called for mutual aid. A deputy with the Sheriff's Office at the scene also confirmed that they are asking people to leave a building there.
This is a developing story. News 3 Now has a crew at the scene. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest.
