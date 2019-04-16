Sergeant: Man in hospital with gunshot wound, police search for shooter in Sun Prairie

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A man is in a hospital and police are looking for a shooter, according to officials with the Sun Prairie Police Department.

There is a large police presence in the 500 block of Athletic Way in Sun Prairie. Officials with Dane County dispatch told News 3 Now a call reporting possible gunshots came in at 9:17 p.m. Monday.

A sergeant with the Sun Prairie Police Department confirmed to that a man was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound and he is in "stable condition."

Police are at the scene working through suspect information and witness statements. A shooter is not in custody at this time.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they were called for mutual aid. A deputy with the Sheriff's Office at the scene also confirmed that they are asking people to leave a building there.

This is a developing story. News 3 Now has a crew at the scene. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest.

