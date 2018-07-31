Police: Man arrested in Oregon after argument with mother escalated to armed disorderly conduct

Dane County Records Joshua Jones

Dane County Records Joshua Jones

VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. - A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in the Village of Oregon after his mother called police on him Sunday, according to police Chief Brian Uhl.

Joshua Jones got into a verbal argument with his mother Sunday that escalated to him pulling out a shotgun and making suicidal statements, police said. The mother told police she did not feel safe so she left the home and called law enforcement.

Police attempted to make contact with Jones, but he would not come out of the home or respond. Tuesday, police left a phone for Jones and called it, but he did not pick up. Eventually, officials were able to make contact through the back of the house. Jones' brother helped police make contact, according to the chief.

Jones was arrested Tuesday without incident. He is facing charges for domestic disorderly conduct while armed, according to the chief.

Uhl said they did not "rush into the home with guns and dogs" because they did not feel the public was in any danger.

Officials did send an alert to the community over Facebook around 2:45 p.m. asking them to avoid the 100 block of West Lincoln Street while they responded to a possible armed subject. Police later added that the situation had been resolved around 3:30 p.m. without incident.

Police sent an emergency alert by phone to neighbors in the area, according to Dane County Dispatch.