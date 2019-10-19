Police respond to burglary, find partially breached garage door
MADISON, Wis. - Police responded to a residential burglary call on the 700 block of Northport Drive just after 7 p.m. Friday, according to an incident report.
Officials said when police arrived at the scene, they found a garage door that had been partially breached but nothing had been taken.
