Crime

Police respond to burglary, find partially breached garage door

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 08:15 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:15 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Police responded to a residential burglary call on the 700 block of Northport Drive just after 7 p.m. Friday, according to an incident report.

Officials said when police arrived at the scene, they found a garage door that had been partially breached but nothing had been taken.

 

