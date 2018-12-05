Police release surveillance photos of Spirit gas station robber

MADISON, Wis. - Police have released surveillance two images from a gas station robbery on Madison's east side this week.

Madison police said a man who claimed he had a gun robbed the Spirit gas station on Williamson Street at about 2 p.m. Monday.

The robber is described as white and between 50 and 60 years old. He was wearing sunglasses, a dark hooded sweatshirt, over a red hooded sweatshirt, a green ball cap and a blue scarf over his face.

The robber got money from the till, then left on foot toward McPike Park.

Anyone with information on the identity of the robber is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

