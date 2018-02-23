Police release surveillance images in shooting at Madison liquor store

MADISON, Wis. - Investigators released two surveillance images in a shooting at a Madison store Wednesday.

The Madison Police Department shared an image of a person and a vehicle believed to be associated with the shooting at Rocky's Liquor Store on the West Beltline at 7:49 p.m.

A 26-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the incident.

Police said the surveillance camera was not able to capture an image of the person's head, but the image includes the rest of the body and shows clothing the person was wearing. The other image is of a possible getaway car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Detectives are investigating whether the Rocky's store shooting might be related to the shooting the same night and more than an hour earlier outside the Kwik Trip gas station on Raymond Road (formerly a PDQ). No one was struck by gunfire in the Kwik Trip incident.