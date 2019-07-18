Police seeking 2 men release surveillance images from Madison cellphone store robbery

MADISON, Wis. - Investigators have released surveillance photos from a robbery at a Madison business Tuesday.

The Madison Police Department provided two images Thursday from the robbery at Banana Buybacks on South Park Street.

According to the report, two men entered the store and asked about phones for sale. They eventually made their way around the counter, and one of the men put a knife to the throat of the worker.

Both men took cash from the till and many cellphones, police said. The victim said a customer entered the store, which scared the robbers off.

The worker told police he felt they would have likely taken the store's entire inventory if the customer hadn't interrupted the robbery.

The first responding officer followed the direction the robbers had gone after the crime and found several of the stolen cellphones in an alley, police said.

Anyone with information on the identities of the men pictured is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

