Police release images of car that struck, injured bicyclist, fled scene

MADISON, Wis. - Police have released an image of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night that injured a bicyclist.

The Madison Police Department said a 21-year-old woman is in surgery Monday morning after she suffered head and leg injuries when she was struck by a car at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Lien Road at 10:45 p.m.

Police said that while the victim doesn't know what happened, video surveillance shows she had been biking on Lien Road and had stopped to cross East Washington Avenue in a crosswalk.

She got a walk light and began to move across the road, according to the report. At the same time, a small red car was heading inbound on East Washington Avenue at a high rate of speed and blew past the stop light, striking the bicyclist.

Police said it appeared the woman hit the car's windshield and ended up in the middle of the road about five to six car-lengths away from the crosswalk. She wasn't moving when several concerned passersby, including a Madison Metro bus driver and a Madison Fire Department ambulance crew, stopped to help.

The car never stopped, officials said.

The vehicle involved in the collision likely has front-end and windshield damage, according to the report. Police released a blurry surveillance image of what appeared to be a red car. Police said the car's left front headlight was not working.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

