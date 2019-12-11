PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Crime

Police release images of men possibly connected to November shots fired incident

By:

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 04:38 PM CST

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 04:46 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department has released surveillance images of men who are known to have been in the area during a shooting in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road.

Police say multiple callers reported hearing gunshots at about 8:42 p.m. Nov. 24. When officers got to the area, they found nearly three dozen shell casings, two damaged vehicles and damage to nearby buildings.

Detectives said they are looking to identify and interview the men in the photos. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration