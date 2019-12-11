Police release images of men possibly connected to November shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department has released surveillance images of men who are known to have been in the area during a shooting in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road.

Police say multiple callers reported hearing gunshots at about 8:42 p.m. Nov. 24. When officers got to the area, they found nearly three dozen shell casings, two damaged vehicles and damage to nearby buildings.

Detectives said they are looking to identify and interview the men in the photos. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

