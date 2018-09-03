Crime

Police: Reedsburg man facing charges for shooting gun while intoxicated

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 04:03 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 04:03 PM CDT

REEDSBURG, Wis. - A Reedsburg man is facing charges after he shot a handgun while intoxicated, according to a news release from police. 

Officials said Joshua D. Lillie, 41, shot a 9 mm firearm outside his residence after he pointed it at a another person. The release said no one was injured. 

Police were originally called to a home on Warren Avenue Saturday around 9:15 p.m. for an argument. Officials said alcohol was a factor in the incident. 

Lillie is facing charges for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. He was transported to Sauk County Jail. 

