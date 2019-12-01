Police receive tip about wanted subject, arrest him

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man after they received a tip that a wanted subject was in the area of the 4700 Block Jenewin Road on Saturday afternoon, according to an incident report.

Qwashi R. Morgan, 37, ran away from officers when they arrived. During the subsequent chase, Morgan lost his footing while running in a park, allowing officers to catch up to him, the report said.

Morgan was booked into jail on a Department of Corrections warrant, on charges of resisting/obstructing and possession of marijuana, and on other outstanding warrants, the report said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.