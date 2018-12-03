Police: Pair attempted carjacking on $85K Land Rover

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A woman told police two people attempted to steal her $85,000 vehicle while she was in the parking lot of a west Madison business Saturday night.

Madison police said a 47-year-old Verona woman told an officer she was at the Walgreens in the parking lot on Mineral Point Road at about 8:30 p.m. when she was approached by two people who attempted to take her Land Rover.

According to the report, one of the two would-be carjackers began yelling and got into a physical fight with the woman. She told police the two ran away toward Tree Lane.

The woman was unable to describe the two attempted thieves other than to say one was a man and the other a woman.

