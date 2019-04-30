Police: Officers revive 2 overdosing at crash scene; man facing 7th OWI

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is facing his seventh drunken-driving charge after a crash on Madison's east side Monday, police said.

Madison police said officers responded to a report of a minor, two-vehicle crash at about 4:45 p.m. on Stoughton Road at Pflaum Road.

Officers arrived to find two people in one of the cars had overdosed, according to the report. The driver, 53-year-old Brian S. Moore, and a passenger were unconscious and not breathing.

Officers removed the occupants and began lifesaving efforts, the report said. They performed cardiocerebral resuscitation, or CCR, and also administered naloxone until paramedics arrived.

Madison police Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt said that as a result of the officers' lifesaving efforts, Moore and the passenger regained consciousness. They were taken to an area hospital.

Moore was later arrested on suspicion of seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

