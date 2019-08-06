Police: Officers break windows to get in locked car as suspect ingests controlled substance

Hunt, McClarn

Hunt, McClarn

MADISON, Wis. - Two men are facing drug-related charges in connection with a heroin dealing investigation, police said.

The Madison Police Department said 21-year-old Akiel J. Hunt, of Madison, was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop.

A man observed leaving Hunt's home, 43-year-old Carl W. McClarn Jr., of Arlington, Texas, was arrested in a second traffic stop.

Following the arrests, drug agents and the Madison police SWAT team served a search warrant on Hunt's Summershine Road apartment, the report said.

Between Hunt's traffic stop and the search of his residence, Dane County Narcotics Task Force personnel seized more than $8,800 in cash, 30 grams of heroin and fentanyl, cellphones, drug packaging, digital scales and other evidence, according to the report.

Police said that following his traffic stop, McClarn began ingesting a controlled substance and refused to unlock his vehicle. The arresting officers were forced to break the windows to get inside the vehicle.

Hunt is facing tentative charges of eight counts of delivery of heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple counts of bail jumping.

McClarn is facing tentative charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, police said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.