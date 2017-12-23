Crime

Police offering cash reward for information on Waunakee armed robbery

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 07:55 AM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 07:55 AM CST

WAUNAKEE, Wis. - Waunakee police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery, according to a release. 

Officials said the robbery happened around 11 p.m. Friday night at the Walgreens on Main Street. 

The robber entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money, officials said. 

A K-9 unit searched for the man but did not find him, officials said.  

The man is around 6 feet tall. Officers said they are offering a cash reward for information on the robber. 

