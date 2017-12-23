Police offering cash reward for information on Waunakee armed robbery

WAUNAKEE, Wis. - Waunakee police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery, according to a release.

Officials said the robbery happened around 11 p.m. Friday night at the Walgreens on Main Street.

The robber entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money, officials said.

A K-9 unit searched for the man but did not find him, officials said.

The man is around 6 feet tall. Officers said they are offering a cash reward for information on the robber.