Police offering cash reward for information on Waunakee armed robbery
WAUNAKEE, Wis. - Waunakee police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery, according to a release.
Officials said the robbery happened around 11 p.m. Friday night at the Walgreens on Main Street.
The robber entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money, officials said.
A K-9 unit searched for the man but did not find him, officials said.
The man is around 6 feet tall. Officers said they are offering a cash reward for information on the robber.
Local And Regional News
