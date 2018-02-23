Police collect former head of Democratic Party's DNA in overdose death investigation

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Police used a search warrant last week to obtain DNA from a man in connection with an overdose death investigation in Fitchburg in September.

According to the search warrant documents filed to obtain DNA from 43-year-old Jason T. Sidener, police believe Sidener gave 30-year-old Monique Allen drugs, which caused her to die sometime between Sept. 11 and 12.

Police are investigating possible first-degree reckless homicide, the complaint for the search warrant said.

Sgt. Edward Hartwick confirmed Friday that the investigation is ongoing, and that Sidener has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

The search warrant filed Feb. 14 says Sidener told police he picked up Allen from a Madison motel at about 8:30 p.m., drove her to his apartment in Fitchburg and the two smoked marijuana together.

Police said based on Allen's text messages, she was prostituting herself and that Sidener was a client. Sidener told a detective that on the night Allen died, they hung out, and she spent the night. He told the officer he fell asleep between 1 and 2 a.m., and woke at 5 a.m. to find her breathing weirdly and that her body was “like a pile of mush.” He told police he monitored her for about and an hour, then drove her to the hospital. He said he believed Allen had used drugs, possibly heroin, and was overdosing.

Doctors told police Allen was already dead when she arrived at the hospital. An autopsy found she died of an overdose, and that fentanyl, heroin and cocaine were found in her system.

According to the search warrant, Sidener had texted Allen before he picked her up to say he was doing the “hard stuff” and was bringing “hard,” which the officer said is a street slang term for heroin or cocaine.

A friend who was at Sidener’s apartment the night of the overdose told police he heard Allen “screaming incoherently and making noises,” and that he told Sidener to call for an ambulance because it sounded as if something was wrong with Allen. He said Sidener wouldn't open his bedroom door, and that at one point he heard noises that sounded like Sidener was having sex with Allen, who didn't make a sound.

At the hospital, Sidener told the detective he didn't have sex with Allen. On autopsy, semen was found in her vagina.

The DNA collected from Sidener last week will be processed by the State Crime Lab, Fitchburg police said.

One of Sidener’s former co-workers at the Office of the Democratic Party for the State of Wisconsin told police she had seen Sidener nod off during meetings often, speak incoherently and that he disappeared during the day when he was supposed to be at work. She said she suspected he was using opiates.

Sidener became executive director of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and was later fired for performance issues, The AP reported. He said in a statement to WisPolitics.com that he was "resigning to focus on complete recovery.”

According to documents, authorities who searched Sidener's apartment found crack cocaine, needles and other drug paraphernalia.