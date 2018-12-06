Police: Mugger holds knife to man's throat, steals wallet, apartment keys

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 36-year-old Madison man told police a knife was placed to his throat as he was robbed of his money Wednesday afternoon.

Madison police said the man told officers the mugging took place at 4:30 p.m. on Williamson Street, near the intersection with South Few Street. He recognized the mugger as someone he had seen around but only knew him by a street name.

The mugger also took the victim's apartment keys, according to the report. It was later determined that the victim's apartment had been ransacked and burglarized. The victim believes the robber knows where he lives.

Detectives are working to identify and arrest the robber, police said.

