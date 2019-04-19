Police: Moped driver injured in crash with car cited

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison moped driver who was injured in a crash Thursday was also cited, police said.

Madison police said a 20-year-old downtown resident suffered a concussion and facial injuries after the moped she was operating in a designated bicycle lane struck a car at about 5:15 p.m. on South Park Street.

Witnesses told police the injured woman was going relatively fast, between 25 and 30 mph, when the moped hit the rear of a car that had just about completed a left turn from northbound South Park Street onto Chandler Street.

The car driver had checked the bike lane before making the turn, but did not see any bicycles, according to the report.

Police said the injured woman, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was cited on suspicion of driving on a bicycle lane.

