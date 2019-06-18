Police: Man with gun on porch threatens man outside

Dane County Records

MADISON, Wis. - A 48-year-old Madison man is facing a charge for disorderly conduct while armed, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Police said Mike A. Mann was on his porch with a gun in the 10 block of Park Heights Court around 4:49 p.m. Monday night. He had a small-calber rifle.

Mann is accused of threatening a 35-year-old man who was outside. Police made contact with Mann he over the phone and arrested without incident.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.