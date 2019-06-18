Police: Man with gun on porch threatens man outside
MADISON, Wis. - A 48-year-old Madison man is facing a charge for disorderly conduct while armed, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.
Police said Mike A. Mann was on his porch with a gun in the 10 block of Park Heights Court around 4:49 p.m. Monday night. He had a small-calber rifle.
Mann is accused of threatening a 35-year-old man who was outside. Police made contact with Mann he over the phone and arrested without incident.
