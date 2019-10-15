Police: Man with 17-inch knife slashes another man's tires, threatens 'you wanna die'

MADISON, Wis. - A man is facing tentative charges after he slashed a driver's tires Sunday night, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said 47-year-old Jeffrey L. Corner approached a 50-year-old man who was parked in his pickup truck near Winnebago Street at about 11:30 p.m. and accused him of stealing items out of Corner's SUV.

According to the report, the victim, who denied any wrongdoing, told police Corner then pulled out a large knife and said, "You wanna die?"

Police said that before Corner left, three of the victim's four tires were slashed and flattened.

Officers said they located Corner on Monday night on Milwaukee Street and found he was in possession of a 17-inch sheathed knife with a hilt. The arresting officer said it looks like a small sword.

Corner was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct while armed, criminal damage to property and possession of cocaine.

Police said both men are homeless and are living out of their respective vehicles.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.