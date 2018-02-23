WEATHER ALERT

Crime

Police: Man who eluded officers in police chase at large

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 02:31 PM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 02:33 PM CST

PORTAGE, Wis. - Police are looking for a man who eluded officers during a traffic stop in Portage Friday around 8 a.m., according to a police release. 

Officers attempted to pull over John A. Koons, 44, of Green Bay, for minor traffic violations. Police chased Koons to the County Highway O in the town of Lewiston, where he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. 

Police continued the pursuit aided by two K-9 units and an unmanned aerial vehicle, but Koons was not caught. Koons is now at large, but officials say the public is not in immediate danger. 

Officials ask that anyone with information about Konns' location contact the Portage Police Department at 608-742-2174. 

