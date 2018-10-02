Police: Man who choked woman unconscious, struck her with hammer faces attempted homicide charge

BELOIT, Wis. - A Rock County man is accused of trying to kill a woman after choking her out and attacking her with a tool, police said.

The City of Beloit Police Department said 29-year-old Jonathan Castro, of Beloit, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted homicide, substantial battery, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed with a domestic violence enhancer.

According to the report, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Colley Road at 6:52 p.m. Monday for a domestic violence call. It was reported that Castro choked a woman until she went unconscious and hit her in the head several times with a hammer.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Officials said she suffered a skull fracture and is expected to survive her injuries.

Police said Castro confessed during an interview. The tentative charges are pending the review of the Rock County District Attorney's Office, according to a news release.