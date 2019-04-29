Police: Man who bit, kicked officers threatened to kill nurses, officers

MADISON, Wis. - A man is facing multiple charges after battering Madison police officers and threatening police and nurses Sunday night, police said.

The Madison Police Department said 43-year-old Franklin L. Kerr was belligerent outside a bar in the 500 block of State Street at 10:39 p.m.

According to the report, Kerr caused a disturbance outside the bar, and officers were taking him into custody when he bit one officer, kicked another and spit at several of the officers.

While Kerr was being checked out at a local hospital, the man threatened to kill nurses and others, including the arresting officers, police said.

Officers were treated for significant exposures due to the spitting and biting, according to the report. Earlier in the night, Kerr had been panhandling and had grabbed a passerby while yelling, "I've done worse things in prison than what I'm going to do to you!" The passerby, who was frightened, had declined to give Kerr money, which prompted the outburst.

Police said Kerr was eventually taken to jail on tentative charges including battery to emergency rescue worker, discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker, battery or threat to law enforcement, resisting or obstructing an officer, substantial bodily harm causing a soft tissue injury and on a probation hold.

