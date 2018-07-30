Police: Man tries to sell 2 bikes stolen from Madison home

Dane County Records Joseph S. Summers

MADISON, Wis. - A man is facing charges after police say he tried to sell two bikes that were stolen from a Madison woman's home.

Joseph S. Summers, 27, of Madison, was arrested for allegedly receiving stolen property and bail jumping, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

A 32-year-old woman contacted police after two bicycles were stolen from her home on Ohio Avenue. She told officials she spotted one of the bikes for sale on Craigslist and contacted the seller, saying she was an interested buyer.

The victim suggested they could meet at the Madison Police Department's East District station to close the deal. Summers then got a feeling he might actually be speaking with the bike's owner and said he would put the bike in some bushes along St. Paul Avenue.

A sergeant with the MPD was also trying to purchase the victim's bike. Summers told the sergeant he no longer had the original bike, but was able to sell another.

After the Summers agreed to sell the bike to the sergeant, police set up a sting in a North Fourth Street parking lot. When he arrived with the bike, he was arrested on suspicion of possessing the victim's bike.

Summers denies stealing any bikes and told police, "People find bikes all the time and sell them."