Police: Man passes out behind wheel, crashes into paramedic, is revived with Narcan, hides in field

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 03:54 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Police revived a 30-year-old man passed out in his car with Narcan Thursday, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department. 

Officials said while out behind the wheel, the man crashed into a vehicle occupied by an off-duty paramedic at the intersection of Portage Road and Duke Street. 

After police revived the driver, he was taken to a local medical facility, where he ran from authorities and tried to hide in a field. 

MPD K-9 Patton located him in the high grasses. He was arrested on multiple charges, according to the news release. 

 

