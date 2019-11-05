Police: Man grabs woman on State Street, claims to be US Secret Service agent

MADISON, Wis. - A man claiming to be a Secret Service special agent was arrested Monday night after he grabbed a woman by the arm on State Street and ordered her to put her phone down and walk down the street, according to an incident report.

Police said 42-year-old D'Andre White approached a 21-year-old woman on State Street at 7:55 p.m. According to the report, White lifted up his jacket at one point, which caused the victim to think he might have had a gun. The woman then put her phone on the ground and stood next to it.

A nearby couple saw what was happening and intervened. A man stepped in between White and the victim while a woman escorted the victim away after she grabbed her phone, police said.

The incident report said the incident was called in as an armed robbery, so a Violent Crime Unit detective immediately searched surveillance footage in the area. The detective found White and gave his description to nearby officers who found and arrested him.

White did not have a weapon on him, and he declined to talk about the incident. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and a probation violation.

