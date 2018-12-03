Police: Man followed woman from Janesville to Evansville, then sexually assaulted her

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - A Beaver Dam man is accused of following a woman home, then assaulting her in her home, according to police.

The Evansville Police Department said officers responded to a home on South Madison Street at about 2 p.m. Sunday where a woman told them she had been sexually assaulted.

According to the report, 32-year-old Tyler J. Brazee had followed the woman from Janesville to Evansville. He attempted to assault her at her residence, then left.

With the help of officers from the Beaver Dam and Janesville police departments, Brazee was taken into custody in Beaver Dam at about 8:30 p.m. that same night.

Brazee was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, disorderly conduct, battery, lewd and lascivious behavior and fourth-degree sexual assault.

He was taken to the Rock County Jail.

