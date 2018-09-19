Police: Man facing terroristic threat charges after threatening to 'eradicate' Reedsburg officers

REEDSBURG, Wis. - A Reedsburg man called police Sunday and threatened to "eradicate" officers, according to a news release from police.

Officials said 59-year-old Mark D. Benseman, a naturalist, was upset about the city's urban deer management plan to hunt urban deer.

Police arrested Benseman shortly after the phone call. He is facing charges of terroristic threats.

"If your officers are going to keep eradicating deer, they are going to be eradicated one by one,” Benseman said, according to the release.

The Reedsburg Common Council had unanimously approved the Parks Department’s Urban Deer Management Plan on Aug. 27. That plan involves hunting in specific areas of the city where there is a high concentration of urban deer by approved sharpshooters from the Reedsburg Police Department.