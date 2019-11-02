Police: Man facing tentative charges in 2 gas station robberies confesses to 2 more in Rock County

BELOIT, Wis. - A man facing tentative charges in two gas station robberies has confessed to two more in Rock County Friday.

According to a post from the Beloit Police Department's Facebook page, Janesville Police took Nicholas K. Murn, 26, into custody at 2 a.m. Thursday. Other law enforcement agencies coordinated with Janesville officials to help in the arrest.

In addition to the two Beloit robberies, Murn confessed to additional robberies throughout Rock County.

The Beloit armed robberies included one at Tex's Grocery at 1909 St. Lawrence Ave. Oct. 17, with the other being at Rollette Oil Gas Station at 1452 Madison Road Wednesday night. Murn robbed both places at gunpoint and stole cash.

Murn also faces charges for armed robberies in Janesville. Officials are reviewing the other felony charges for the Beloit robberies.

