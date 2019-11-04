Police: Man driving stolen car operated 'like a bat out of hell,' witness says

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested Saturday night after his reckless driving led to him flipping a stolen car, according to an incident report.

According to police, several witnesses said 38-year-old Tomas Barajas was weaving in and out of traffic on the Beltline near Todd Drive going 80 mph around 6:15 p.m. One witness said he was operating "like a bat out of hell," according to the report.

Barajas lost control of the stolen vehicle near Todd Drive, causing him to hit a guard rail which sent the car, now on two wheels, across all lanes of westbound traffic, the report said. The vehicle hit the center median, rolled over and stopped on its roof.

Police said a Madison police officer -- who is a trained medic -- was on her way home when she stopped to provide medical assistance with the help of a retired city of Madison firefighter.

Several bottles of beer were found inside the car, and the man smelled of alcohol, police said.

Barajas was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said he will be facing several tentative charges upon his release from the hospital. Officials said there is probable cause to arrest Barajas for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and felony bail jumping and other tentative charges are likely.

The car Barajas had been driving was reported stolen from a N. Sherman Avenue home earlier that day. The owner said her home had been burglarized Wednesday and a key fob for the car was one of the items stolen, according to the report.

