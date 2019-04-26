Police: Man damages cabinets, entry door fighting library security guard, officer

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is facing multiple charges after damaging library property and fighting authorities Thursday night, police said.

Madison police said officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Meadowridge Library on Raymond Road at about 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Marc A. Figueroa, 23, fighting with a security guard in the library entryway.

Witnesses told police the cabinets and the entry door were damaged as the security guard tried to escort Figueroa out of the library before police arrived.

According to the report, the security guard attempted to close and lock the library door, but Figueroa forced himself back inside to restart the physical struggle.

Police said Figueroa resisted officers and tried to run away. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, resisting, battery, damage to property, bail jumping and a parole violation.

