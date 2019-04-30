Crime

Police: Man arrested when found on stolen bike has 'long history' of criminal behavior

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man Friday in connection with a car break-in last week. 

Officers arrested 32-year-old Carlo D. Walkes on College Court, while he was riding what officers believed was a stolen bicycle, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. Police said he had a pry tool and a hunting knife in his pocket, along with several pieces of shattered glass. 

Police said he also had a cellphone that didn't belong to him, a perfume bottle and lots of change. 

Walkes was arrested on a probation hold. The Burglary Crime Unit listed him as a person of interest in several recent burglaries and thefts, including a car break-in at an underground parking lot on North Park Street. The unit said he had a "long history" of similar criminal behavior. 

 

