Police: Man arrested when found on stolen bike has 'long history' of criminal behavior
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man Friday in connection with a car break-in last week.
Officers arrested 32-year-old Carlo D. Walkes on College Court, while he was riding what officers believed was a stolen bicycle, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. Police said he had a pry tool and a hunting knife in his pocket, along with several pieces of shattered glass.
Police said he also had a cellphone that didn't belong to him, a perfume bottle and lots of change.
Walkes was arrested on a probation hold. The Burglary Crime Unit listed him as a person of interest in several recent burglaries and thefts, including a car break-in at an underground parking lot on North Park Street. The unit said he had a "long history" of similar criminal behavior.
