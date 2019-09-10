Police: Man arrested for downtown apartment burglary

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested early Tuesday for a burglary at a downtown apartment, according to an incident report.

Police said Desmon L. Keys, 24, was arrested for burglary, disorderly conduct and possession of narcotics.

According to police, the occupant of the apartment woke up to find Keys rummaging through her desk. She confronted him, and he left the apartment. Officers arrived quickly, and, based on the description given by the victim, were able to find Keys in the area.

The woman said she may have forgotten to lock her door, according to the incident report.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.