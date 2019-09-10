Police: Man arrested for downtown apartment burglary
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested early Tuesday for a burglary at a downtown apartment, according to an incident report.
Police said Desmon L. Keys, 24, was arrested for burglary, disorderly conduct and possession of narcotics.
According to police, the occupant of the apartment woke up to find Keys rummaging through her desk. She confronted him, and he left the apartment. Officers arrived quickly, and, based on the description given by the victim, were able to find Keys in the area.
The woman said she may have forgotten to lock her door, according to the incident report.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Accuser says he didn't want to get retired Catholic priest 'in trouble' by reporting sexual abuse
Next Story
Police: Madison massage therapist faces sex offense, accused of sexually touching client
Local And Regional News
- Bill would fund effort to locate those missing in action
- Accuser says he didn't want to get retired Catholic priest 'in trouble' by reporting sexual abuse
- Police: Madison massage therapist faces sex offense, accused of sexually touching client
- UW-Madison says Foxconn slow in fulfilling $100M pledge
- Watertown man arrested in connection with shots-fired incident, police say
- New York man arrested for computer child sex crimes with Sun Prairie boy, police say