Police: Man arrested after victim's family confronts him while he was stealing from car

MADISON, Wis. - Police arrested a Monona man early Tuesday morning after a woman and her family confronted him while he was digging around in her parked car, according to an incident report.

According to police, a neighbor told the victim there was someone inside her parked car. Police said the victim gathered some of her family members and confronted 36-year-old Tyler J. Wood. According to the report, Wood attempted to leave with some of the woman's belongings, including a debit card. The woman and her family members then got in a scuffle with Wood, and he dropped the stolen items.

Police located and arrested Wood on tentative charges of theft from motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.