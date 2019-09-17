Police: Man arrested after victim's family confronts him while he was stealing from car
MADISON, Wis. - Police arrested a Monona man early Tuesday morning after a woman and her family confronted him while he was digging around in her parked car, according to an incident report.
According to police, a neighbor told the victim there was someone inside her parked car. Police said the victim gathered some of her family members and confronted 36-year-old Tyler J. Wood. According to the report, Wood attempted to leave with some of the woman's belongings, including a debit card. The woman and her family members then got in a scuffle with Wood, and he dropped the stolen items.
Police located and arrested Wood on tentative charges of theft from motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
