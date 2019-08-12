Police: Man arrested, admits robbing Richland County beauty salon

VIOLA, Wis. - A man was arrested after he admitted to robbing a beauty salon in Richland County on Wednesday, police said.

According to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, officials responded to a report of a burglary that happened overnight.

The report said someone entered the Shear Bliss Beauty Salon at 119 West Commercial St. in the village of Viola. An investigation revealed that someone entered the building and stole cash and other items.

The release said investigators spoke with Zach Alexander, 21, of Soldiers Grove, after evidence from the scene led officials to him.

Deputies said they contacted Alexander, who later admitted to the burglary.

Alexander was arrested and is in jail on a felony burglary and theft charge.

