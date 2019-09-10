Police: Madison massage therapist faces sex offense, accused of sexually touching client
MADISON, Wis. - A massage therapist is facing a sexual offense charge after a client said he touched her inappropriately last month, police said.
The Madison Police Department said 39-year-old Jarrod J. Huffman, of Sun Prairie, is facing a tentative charge of fourth-degree sexual contact without consent after an incident happened at an Odana Road massage therapy business Aug. 5.
Police said a woman reported to police that a massage therapist touched her in a sexual way without her consent.
According to the report, a detective developed probable cause to arrest Huffman. The detective said the owner of the massage therapy business has been cooperating with police.
Police said Huffman has denied the woman's allegations.
