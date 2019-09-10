Police: Madison massage therapist faces sex offense, accused of sexually touching client

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A massage therapist is facing a sexual offense charge after a client said he touched her inappropriately last month, police said.

The Madison Police Department said 39-year-old Jarrod J. Huffman, of Sun Prairie, is facing a tentative charge of fourth-degree sexual contact without consent after an incident happened at an Odana Road massage therapy business Aug. 5.

Police said a woman reported to police that a massage therapist touched her in a sexual way without her consent.

According to the report, a detective developed probable cause to arrest Huffman. The detective said the owner of the massage therapy business has been cooperating with police.

Police said Huffman has denied the woman's allegations.

