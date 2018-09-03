Police: Madison man arrested in Middleton for 4th OWI offense
MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested in Middleton Friday for his fourth operating while intoxicated offense, according to a news release from police.
Officials pulled over Jeffrey D. Miller, 34, after seeing that his driving status was suspended.
When officials spoke with Miller, there was an odor of intoxicants coming from him and other signs of impairment. Miller refused to perform field sobriety tests. Blood test results are pending, according to the release.
Miller is facing charges for his fourth OWI offense and was ticketed for operating while suspended.
