Police looking for suspect after Christmas gas station robbery
MAYVILLE, Wis. - Authorities in Dodge County are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Mayville gas station Monday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from the Mayville Police Department, officers responded to the BP gas station at 1400 Horicon St. at 1:42 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
Police said they are looking for a suspect, described as a white male, approximately 5'8" to 5'10", seen in the above photo wearing a black jacket and brown face mask, driving a gold or silver older model 4-door Oldsmobile or Buick.
The post did not specify how much money the suspect took or if a weapon was used.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayville police at (920) 387-7903 or private message the department on Facebook.
Officials believe woman whose body was found in Illinois died in Town of Beloit
Deputies: Christmas Day crash leads to meth arrest
