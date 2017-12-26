WEATHER ALERT

Police looking for suspect after Christmas gas station robbery

MAYVILLE, Wis. - Authorities in Dodge County are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Mayville gas station Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Mayville Police Department, officers responded to the BP gas station at 1400 Horicon St. at 1:42 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Police said they are looking for a suspect, described as a white male, approximately 5'8" to 5'10", seen in the above photo wearing a black jacket and brown face mask, driving a gold or silver older model 4-door Oldsmobile or Buick.

The post did not specify how much money the suspect took or if a weapon was used. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayville police at (920) 387-7903 or private message the department on Facebook.

