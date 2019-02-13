Police look for SUV, driver who approached girl walking from school
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Authorities are looking for a driver in Rock County who offered an elementary school girl a ride earlier this week, according to a news release.
The Janesville Police Department said that at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday a Jackson Elementary student reported that a driver in a small, black SUV approached her at the intersection of Kellogg and Adel streets.
A male driver and rear seat passenger asked her to get into the SUV because it was cold out, according to the report. The girl fled from the area and the vehicle left in an unknown direction.
Police said the vehicle was described as having a dent in the driver’s side door and dark tinted windows.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call 608-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crimestoppers at 608-756-3636.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Teen robber pepper sprays, punches cab driver, spits on officer, police say
Next Story
Motorists violating move over law strike deputy, plow driver, officials say
Local And Regional News
- Humane society raises funds needed to help with stray blind dog's surgeries, care
- 'It's the snow apocalypse': Snowblowers take to the streets to clean up record snowfall
- 575 Shopko employees to lose jobs as 11 more stores set to close statewide
- Lawmakers want to ban minors from buying e-cigarettes
- Man charged in northside homicide gets probation instead of jail time
- Police look for SUV, driver who approached girl walking from school