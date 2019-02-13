Police look for SUV, driver who approached girl walking from school

File photo

File photo

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Authorities are looking for a driver in Rock County who offered an elementary school girl a ride earlier this week, according to a news release.

The Janesville Police Department said that at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday a Jackson Elementary student reported that a driver in a small, black SUV approached her at the intersection of Kellogg and Adel streets.

A male driver and rear seat passenger asked her to get into the SUV because it was cold out, according to the report. The girl fled from the area and the vehicle left in an unknown direction.

Police said the vehicle was described as having a dent in the driver’s side door and dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call 608-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crimestoppers at 608-756-3636.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.