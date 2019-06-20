Police look for group accused of pistol-whipping dog walker, stealing pet

Platteville Police Department Brook E. Minett , 21, Freddie Barner ,19 and Mitchell R. Floerke , 19 (2 Photos)

MINERAL POINT, Wis. - The Mineral Point Police Department is looking for four suspects who police say pistol-whipped a dog walker and stole their pet.

Police said the first of two victims was walking their dog on East Fountain Street around 4 a.m. Thursday. A white pickup truck pulled alongside the walker and four people exited the truck.

They demanded the victim to give them a "bag," they claimed the walker had taken from them. They then physically attacked the walker, and one of the attackers brandished a handgun, according to the news release. Police said the group pistol-whipped the walker and took the dog before driving away in the truck.

Police said three of the four alleged muggers were known acquaintances of the first victim.

About 16 minutes later, two people from the same truck went to a hotel room on Dodge Street where they attacked a male and female, according to the police report. In this case, the attackers pointed a handgun at the victims while they again asked for them to provide the "bag," officials said. The attackers sprayed the hotel occupants with Mace and left the building.

Police said the victims and the suspects scheduled a "property exchange" at about 6 a.m. Thursday. The group returned the dog to the owner. Police were called 20 minutes later and the group had left the city.

The Platteville Police Department shared photos of 21-year-old Brook E. Minett, 19-year-old Freddie Barner and 19-year-old Mitchell R. Floerke on Facebook Thursday. All three are wanted for questioning related to the Mineral Point investigation.

Platteville police said authorities located the group's vehicle in the northwest corner of the city. The truck was unoccupied.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Minett, Barner or Florerke or have information that would help in the investigation, call law enforcement. Officials said do not attempt to make contact or approach them.

The Mineral Point Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff's Department, Platteville Police Department and the Grant County Sheriff's Department are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

