Police: Loaded gun, cigarettes stolen from car left unlocked overnight

MADISON, Wis. - A fully loaded handgun was stolen from an unlocked car overnight, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Officials said the 25-year-old man noticed someone had rifled through his car around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday.

Someone had stolen a pack of cigarettes and the gun, which was in a tan holster, according to the news release.