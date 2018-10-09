Crime

Police: Loaded gun, cigarettes stolen from car left unlocked overnight

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 02:56 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 02:56 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A fully loaded handgun was stolen from an unlocked car overnight, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department. 

Officials said the 25-year-old man noticed someone had rifled through his car around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday.

Someone had stolen a pack of cigarettes and the gun, which was in a tan holster, according to the news release. 

