Man dead after officer-involved shooting
MADISON, Wis. - The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after an officer-involved shooting left one dead Sunday night.
Dane County Dispatch said it received a call at 9:16 p.m. for a weapons violation in the 6500 block of Raymond Road.
Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said a 63-year-old man with a gun was firing at officers.
The subject was shot by an officer and died from his injuries at the hospital.
One lane of Raymond Road at Brittany Place is currently shut down for the scene.
DCI is still at the scene investigating, and their findings will then be sent to the District Attorney's office.
