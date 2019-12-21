Police investigate tattoo shop burglary

MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating an early morning burglary at Steve's Tattoo shop in the 1200 block of Williamson Street, according to an incident report.

The report said police got a call just before 1:13 a.m. reporting that the window to the front door of the tattoo parlor had been broken and the door was left ajar. When a store manager arrived, they noted someone had taken two power units, which are worth $350 each, police said.

According to police, a witness said they saw someone in a dark sedan loading something into the back seat prior to the burglary report. Police are unsure if the two events are related.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

