Police: 2 people shot in Beloit
Both victims transported to hospital
BELOIT, Wis. - Two people were shot in Beloit, according to a tweet from the police department.
Officials said one of the victims -- who is in "critical but stable condition" -- was transported to Mercy Hospital in Janesville. The other was transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.
2 individuals were shot in this incident. One victim was transported to Mercy in Janesville where that individual is in critical but stable condition. The other victim was transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.— Beloit Police (@BeloitPolice1) August 1, 2018
Officials are asking people to avoid the area near the 700 block of Oak Street while police investigate. The road is closed from St. Lawrence Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.
I’m at the scene of a shooting in Beloit. Two people were shot and are both currently in the hospital. I’ll have the whole story tonight at 9 and 10. @WISCTV_News3 #News3 pic.twitter.com/emizu818Py— Adam Duxter WISC-TV (@News3Adam) August 1, 2018
This is a developing story, News 3 has a crew at the scene. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest information.
