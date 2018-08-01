Police: 2 people shot in Beloit

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELOIT, Wis. - Two people were shot in Beloit, according to a tweet from the police department.

Officials said one of the victims -- who is in "critical but stable condition" -- was transported to Mercy Hospital in Janesville. The other was transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area near the 700 block of Oak Street while police investigate. The road is closed from St. Lawrence Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.

