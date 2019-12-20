Police investigate shooting after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound
MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital Thursday night with a non-fatal gunshot wound, according to an incident report.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the report. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
