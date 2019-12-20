PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Crime

Police investigate shooting after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 07:37 AM CST

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 07:37 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital Thursday night with a non-fatal gunshot wound, according to an incident report.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the report. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

 

