Police investigate Shell gas station robbery

MADISON, Wis. - Police say they are investigating after a man stole money from the till at a Shell gas station on Madison's East Side Friday night.

According to an incident report, the man robbed the Shell gas station near East Towne Mall. The robber did not produce a weapon, but the clerk said he demanded money. After handing over the money in the till, the clerk saw the robber flee in an old Buick. The victim described him as 5 feet tall, and wearing a gray sweatshirt, a black "beanie" hat, sunglasses and a dark scarf. The victim also said he spoke with a Hispanic accent.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.