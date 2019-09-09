Police investigate Shell gas station robbery
MADISON, Wis. - Police say they are investigating after a man stole money from the till at a Shell gas station on Madison's East Side Friday night.
According to an incident report, the man robbed the Shell gas station near East Towne Mall. The robber did not produce a weapon, but the clerk said he demanded money. After handing over the money in the till, the clerk saw the robber flee in an old Buick. The victim described him as 5 feet tall, and wearing a gray sweatshirt, a black "beanie" hat, sunglasses and a dark scarf. The victim also said he spoke with a Hispanic accent.
