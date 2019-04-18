Police investigate reports of 5-6 gunshots on Raymond Road
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is investigating multiple reports of gunshots on Madison's west side.
Multiple callers reported hearing five to six gunshots in the area of Leland Drive and Raymond Road around 7:58 p.m. Wednesday.
Police searched the area, and at this time, no injuries have been reported.
Police said witnesses reported seeing a white Nissan with four people inside leaving the area at about the time of the gunshots. The vehicle was gone by the time police arrived.
