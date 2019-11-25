Police investigate report of two loud bangs, find shell casing

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to Kurt Drive at North Thompson Drive on Friday after receiving a call from a resident who said they heard two loud bangs and saw two flashes, according to an incident report.

Police recovered a shell casing, but did not receive any reports of property damage or injuries, the report said.

