Police investigate report of two loud bangs, find shell casing
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to Kurt Drive at North Thompson Drive on Friday after receiving a call from a resident who said they heard two loud bangs and saw two flashes, according to an incident report.
Police recovered a shell casing, but did not receive any reports of property damage or injuries, the report said.
